Rank 'Em: 10 best returning point guards in the nation

With rosters beginning to settle, our college basketball writer breaks down the top 10 returning point guards based on their production last season:

1. Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Winston is the only first-team All-American coming back for the 2019-20 season. Repeating his numbers from last year would make him a lock for another honor.

2. Grant Riller, Charleston

The Cougars went 24-9 last season, and Riller was basically the reason why — at least on the offensive end — after averaging 21.9 points and 4.1 assists.

3. Markus Howard, Marquette

Howard hasn't shot worse than 40 percent from three-point range in any of his three seasons with the Golden Eagles, which accounts for a lot of his 25 ppg last season.

4. Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson

The Icelandic Steph Curry? Not exactly. Gudmundsson isn't the same level shooter, but the 6-5 guard did average 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a junior.

5. TJ Haws, BYU

Haws won't catch older brother Tyler — the Cougars' all-time leading scorer — but he found a balance as a scorer (17.8 ppg) and facilitator (5.1 apg) in 2018-19.

6. Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Pritchard's numbers don't blow you away (averaged 12.9 points and 4.6 assists last year), but he's an efficient offensive player to go with his solid defensive effort.

7. Jermaine Marrow, Hampton

The Pirates remain a threat in the Big South because of Marrow. The 6-foot guard is a serious offensive threat and put up 24.4 points and 4.9 assists per game as a junior.

8. Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Never a No. 1 offensive option, Simpson might have to take on that role in 2019-20 for the Wolverines. What the 6-foot guard is, though, is a defensive stopper.

9. Trent Forrest, Florida State

Speaking of defensive stoppers, Forrest fits that bill, too. He averaged nearly two steals per game last season and was more valuable to FSU's success on that end.

10. McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

The onetime Illini recruiting target has blossomed at Colorado. Wright does it all and put up 13 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season.