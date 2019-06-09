Trending in the wrong direction: June 9, 2019

Photo by: John Minchillo/AP Villanova's Jahvon Quinerly, left, shoots against Xavier's Paul Scruggs, center right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati.

These movers-and-shakers in the college basketball world had themselves a bad week. Our college basketball writer explains why:

MOVING ON

Life as a mid-major, man. It's rough. Just ask Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks lost head coach Jack Murphy, who returned to his alma mater Arizona as associate head coach. Should make for an interesting reunion Nov. 6 when the teams play.

LONGSHOTS

Alabama landed former five-star guard Jahvon Quinerly (a Villanova transfer), but the Crimson Tide's odds for a national title went from 100-1 to 200-1 in the latest update from the Westgate Superbook. But maybe Quinerly gets a waiver.

LONG DISTANCE

Tough time to be a marginal three-point shooter. Given the NCAA approved moving the three-point line to 22 feet, 1 3 / 4 inches on Wednesday, expect a drop in shooting percentages akin to what happened last season when the NIT was used as a guinea pig.