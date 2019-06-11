Illini hoops adds Belgian forward Bosmans-Verdonk

Other Related Content Illini add Belgian forward Bosmans-Verdonk

CHAMPAIGN -- Brad Underwood further solidified his Illinois basketball frontcourt with the official signing of Belgian big man Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, the program announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward most recently averaged 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for the KA Pegasus secondary-school program out of Ostend, Belgium. The Lommel, Belgium, native announced via Instagram on Saturday that he'd signed with the Illini.

Also among Bosmans-Verdonk's hoops experience is time representing Belgium in the FIBA U16 European Championship and a role KA Pegasus' fourth-place finish in this year's International School Sport Federation World Schools Championship.

"Benjamin is a young man who we feel fits our system extremely well," Underwood said in a statement. "He is a versatile player with a high IQ and has good size and length at the wing/forward positions."

Bosmans-Verdonk, who shot 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from distance in his most recent campaign with KA Pegasus, joins 7-footer Kofi Cockburn and 6-10 Bernard Kouma both in the Illini's Class of 2019 and the Illinois frontcourt.

That area also will be bolstered by the returning Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Samba Kane, among others.