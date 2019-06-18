Illini offer another 2021 guard

Other Related Content Underwood is keeping an eye to future in recruiting

CHAMPAIGN — Rising high school juniors regularly see their recruitment spike in mid-June. That's the time on the recruiting calendar when college coaches can start reaching out directly, and that's certainly been the case for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead guard Luke Goode.

Goode, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, got an Illinois offer Tuesday following an unofficial visit to Champaign. That goes with the Xavier offer he got at the end of last week to push his list of high major offers to five along with Iowa, Maryland and Butler.

Blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University of Illinois. Thank you to Coach Underwood, Coach Walker and the rest of the staff for this great opportunity!! #GoIllini pic.twitter.com/lEqtUbtzEQ — Luke Goode (@luke_goode21) June 18, 2019

Goode spent this spring playing up an age group with Indy Heat for the final weekend of the Nike EYBL regular season. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard averaged 9.8 points, four rebounds and two assists in five games in Dallas.

The success on the EYBL circuit came after a breakout sophomore season at Homestead. Goode was the leading scorer for the Spartans (21-3), putting up 14.9 points per game while also averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shot 35 percent from three-point range during his high school season — a mark he increased to 38.5 percent in five EYBL games.

Illinois has offered multiple 2021 wings this month. Goode's offer comes after the Illini also targeted Kendall Brown, Terrence Clarke and Harrison Ingram last week. Goode's offer also follows a late Monday offer to unranked 2021 point guard Yerald Mieses — a Dominican Republic native playing at Hamilton Heights Christian in Chattanooga, Tenn.