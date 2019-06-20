Illinois offers 2020 point guard

CHAMPAIGN — Point guard will become a position of need for Illinois basketball in the 2020-21 season after Andres Feliz's graduation and Ayo Dosunmu's draft potential after his sophomore season. That's made 2020 point guards a major priority for the Illini as they try to assemble their next class.

Hassan Diarra is the next target. The four-star 2020 point guard received an Illinois offer Thursday per Rivals.com's Corey Evans. Diarra is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 71 nationally in the 2020 class by Rivals.

Diarra played this spring for PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard averaged 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 12 games to help PSA Cardinals clinch a Peach Jam berth next month in North Augusta, S.C.

The Illinois offer pushes the Flushing, N.Y., past two dozen total offers. June has already been a good month for the Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) guard, with Iowa State, Maryland, BYU, California, Texas A&M, Seton Hall and Wake Forest also offering. From the Big Ten, Penn State and Indiana have also offered.

Diarra makes for 15 open offers to point guards or combo guards in the 2020 class. That includes three from the state of Illinois (Adam Miller, DJ Steward and R.J. Davis), former Morgan Park standout Nimari Burnett, St. Louis native Caleb Love and both Andre Curbelo and R.J. Davis from New York.