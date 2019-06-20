UPDATE: Illinois offers pair of 2020 point guards

CHAMPAIGN — Point guard will become a position of need for Illinois basketball in the 2020-21 season after Andres Feliz's graduation and Ayo Dosunmu's draft potential after his sophomore season. That's made 2020 point guards a major priority for the Illini as they try to assemble their next class.

Hassan Diarra and Shakeel Moore are the next targets. Both received an Illinois offer on Thursday. Diarra is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 71 nationally in the 2020 class by Rivals, while Moore is a three-star prospect per 247Sports.

Diarra played this spring for PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard averaged 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 12 games to help PSA Cardinals clinch a Peach Jam berth next month in North Augusta, S.C.

The Illinois offer pushes the Flushing, N.Y., native past two dozen total offers. June has already been a good month for the Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) guard, with Iowa State, Maryland, BYU, California, Texas A&M, Seton Hall and Wake Forest also offering.

Moore, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard out of Piedmont Classical in Greensborn, N.C., also played on the EYBL circuit this spring with Team CP3. He put up 15.2 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. Moore has other high major offers from DePaul, Mississippi State, Penn State, Providence, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Diarra and Moore make for 16 open offers to point guards or combo guards in the 2020 class. That includes three from the state of Illinois (Adam Miller, DJ Steward and Marcus Watson), former Morgan Park standout Nimari Burnett, St. Louis native Caleb Love and both Andre Curbelo and R.J. Davis from New York.