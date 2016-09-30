UI roundup: Pieters helps Europe rally

CHASKA, Minn. — The Americans swept the opening session of the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1975, then hung on to take a 5-3 lead after the first day at Hazeltine.

Almost as impressive as the Americans winning all the foursomes matches on Friday morning was the way Europe battled back. Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose atoned for their morning loss by making nine birdies in 13 holes to hand Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed their first loss.

Rory McIlroy and rookie Thomas Pieters, a former Illini, finished off the long, raucous day with a 3-and-2 victory against Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar. McIlroy ended it with a 20-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole.



Detry stays close. Jordan Smith carded a second-round 66 and was 1 stroke ahead of three golfers on Friday at the European Challenge Tour’s Kazakhstan Open. Romain Langasque, Steven Brown and Ricardo Santos were at 134.

Former Illini Thomas Detry (69) was at 138.



Men’s golf team No. 1 in rankings. The Illinois men’s golf team earned the No. 1 spot in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll on Friday.

The Illini, who received 15 first-place votes, were followed by Oklahoma State, Auburn and LSU.



In men's cross-country

Davis sets pace. Freshman Jon Davis, an Oakwood graduate, paced the Illini men’s cross-country team to fifth place on Friday at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Ind.

Davis was timed in 24 minutes, 13 seconds in the 8,000-meter event, finishing 27th.

Illinois totaled 183. No. 20 Mississippi won with an 83.



In women's soccer

Team blanked. No. 14 Penn State scored a goal in each half, and the host Nittany Lions defeated Illinois 2-0 on Friday night in Big Ten women’s soccer. Illini goalkeeper Claire Wheatley recorded three saves.



In baseball

Orange takes series. Illinois’ Bren Spillane had two hits Friday, including a walk-off single in the seventh inning, to lead the Orange to a 3-2 series-clinching baseball victory against the Blue at the Orange and Blue World Series.



In tennis

Ram still alive; Anderson bows out. Former Illini tennis player Rajeev Ram and doubles partner Raven Klaasen, the top seeds, defeated Nicholas Monroe and Artem Sitak 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Friday in a semifinal match at the Chengdu (China) Open.

Former Illini Kevin Anderson lost 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Viktor Troicki in a singles quarterfinal match.





