Illini legends, lists and lore: Ken Menke

Sunday is the 96th anniversary of the birth of former University of Illinois Whiz Kids star Ken Menke. Born in East Dundee on Oct. 2, 1922, he was a multi-sport star at Dundee High School.

Illini coach Doug Mills lured him to play for the Orange and Blue, with whom the 6-foot-3 Menke teamed with Gene Vance, Art Mathisen Andy Phillip and Jack Smiley to form one of Illinois’ greatest teams.

The Whiz Kids won back-to-back Big Ten Conference titles in 1942 and ’43. As a sophomore in ’42, Menke was second to Phillip in scoring and 10th in the conference, and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. He was injured midway through the ‘43 season but still finished third in team scoring.

Military service as a field artillery soldier during World War II stalled Menke’s basketball career, but he rejoined his teammates at Illinois for the 1946-47 campaign. Menke played professionally for Fort Wayne in 1948 and for Waterloo in 1950.

He coached at Galesburg High School for four seasons and helped the Silver Streaks win a regional championship. Menke joined with his brother and father in the family’s construction business, then later worked as a court bailiff.

He died on Sept. 2, 2002, just a month shy of his 80th birthday. Menke is buried at Elgin’s Lakewood Memorial Park.



