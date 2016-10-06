Tate: If it's late, it's great

Be honest. What can you tell me about Tuesday’s wild-card game beyond Edwin Encarnacion’s 11th-inning homer for Toronto?



That’s sports. We live for those walk-offs, those moments when our heroes fulfill their destiny.



It takes many forms. Clutch hitters don’t earn that reputation by driving in runs during the first six innings. Nor do golfers on the front nine, or bowlers in early frames. Silky Sullivan was no Secretariat, but songs were written about his come-from-behind stretch runs.



It’s called finishing. And in football, the first three quarters — like boxing’s feel-out rounds — are routinely dismissed in the tumult of the final stanza. Champions are born in the fourth quarter. In the NFL, every quarterback is judged by how he handles the final possession.



In college football, it works this way: After extended minutes of learning your opponent’s schemes, strengths and tendencies, fourth quarters are won by a combination of stamina, mindset and ability to capitalize on weaknesses. Don’t be confused by what happens previously.



Look around the country



Football success arrives in many forms, from goal-line stands to Hail Marys, from rallies to collapses. Examples from last Saturday:



— At Cal, the Bears survived 28-23 by stopping previously unbeaten Utah on the 1-yard line with :00 to play.



— North Carolina, which had edged Pitt 37-36 with a TD at :02, pulled off a second consecutive miracle with a 54-yard field goal after Florida State went ahead 35-34 with 23 seconds left.



— At the Big House, Michigan stifled Wisconsin throughout and won, 14-7, with a 46-yard TD pass midway in the fourth period.



— At Clemson, a spectacular give-and-take quarterback duel ended 42-36 when Louisville’s final drive fell short.



— At Iowa State, another disappointment was added to a history of Cyclones collapses as ultra-confident Baylor rallied from 14 down to win 45-42.



Fourth-quarter woes



For fans, these endings overshadowed everything that happened earlier, just as they did at Georgia where Tennessee’s Volunteers quieted the home forces 34-31 with a desperate 43-yard heave at :00.



If winning wasn’t so important, all the aforementioned could be proud.



Meanwhile, all those encouraged by the UI’s performance at Nebraska are obliged to face reality: When it counted — in the last 15 minutes — the Illini had three possessions and failed to produce a first down.



Fact is, after Reggie Corbin’s 31-yard run to set up Chase McLaughlin’s third field goal, they failed to convert a first down in roughly the last 25 minutes, a stretch mostly consumed by Nebraska’s production of 21 points.



You learn who you are in those showdown periods. Lovie Smith took note of this after the North Carolina game, in which Illinois broke ahead 14-7 but lost 48-23. It’s been a theme ever since. Call it an unwelcome trend not easily resolved.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette.


