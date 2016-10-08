Illini legends, lists and lore: Tommy Stewart

It’s accurate to say that Thomas C. “Tommy” Stewart had a personal and positive impact on more Champaign youngsters than nearly anyone. During his 31 years of coaching football at Champaign High School and Central High, the former Illini star was a consistent standard for honesty and integrity.

Stewart, a native of Gary, Ind., enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, serving two years, primarily at Pearl Harbor. Upon his discharge in 1946, he chose to attend Illinois over Notre Dame and became an outstanding player for coach Ray Eliot. Stewart was a freshman defensive back and backup quarterback for the 1946 Big Ten titlists and 1947 Rose Bowl champions. As a junior QB in 1948, he completed 20 of 39 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown. Altogether, Stewart lettered four times for the Illini.

He became Bement High School’s head football coach in 1951, then two seasons later became an assistant to Fred Majors at Champaign High. When Majors was sidelined by health issues midway through the 1953 season, Stewart took over as head coach. Some of the players he coached from 1953 to ’83 included Jeff Trigger, Stu Clark, Billy Stahl, Skip Ohl, Rich Callaghan and scores of others.

Including a pair of undefeated teams in 1956 and ’66, Stewart retired as the state’s winningest active coach, compiling 207 victories. He also served as Central’s head baseball coach for five seasons.

Stewart served a variety of roles at University of Illinois football games, including as the official timekeeper.

He died in March 2012 at the age of 86. Today marks the 91st anniversary of his birth in 1925.



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore.