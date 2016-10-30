Illini legends, lists and lore: Mike Hatfield

Happy 60th birthday (Sunday) to Mike Hatfield, a longtime member of the Illini athletics staff.

During his nearly four decades at the University of Illinois, he served as academic counselor for the Illini football and basketball teams for eight years, then directed the athletic ticket office for the following 10. “Hat’s” final 11 years with the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics were with the “I” Fund.

As an Illini administrator, he held vital roles during 12 bowl games (two Rose Bowls) and 24 postseason basketball tournaments (two Final Fours).

Hatfield concluded his service with the DIA in 2010 as executive director of the Varsity I Association.

A member of the Hoopeston Area High School Athletics Hall of Fame, Hatfield initially competed collegiately at Parkland College, earning two letters each with the Cobras’ cross-country and track and field squads. He was a three-time NJCAA state champion in Region IV and six times earned All-Illinois honors.

Hatfield is a member of Parkland’s Athletics Hall of Fame, inducted last February.

He transferred to Eastern Illinois University and was a member of EIU’s NCAA Division II champion cross-country team in 1977. Hatfield earned All-America honors in track and field as a steeplechase runner. His time of 8 minutes, 52 seconds was the nation’s best effort of 1979, and it stood as the Panthers’ record in that event for 26 years.

Hatfield earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from EIU and also is a member of the University’s Athletics Hall of Fame (1997). Hatfield served at Cal State-Fullerton just prior to joining the Illini staff.

Today, he’s in his seventh year as director of advancement at the UI’s St. John’s Catholic Newman Center.

Hatfield’s top 10 fellow Illini staffers who were “stars behind the scenes”:



— Tab Bennett (sports information director): “Phenomenal talent. The players and press loved him.”

— Rod Cardinal (trainer, ambassador): ”The best. Truly, the Illini ambassador.”

— Ed Swartz (assistant athletic director): “First-ever director of football ops. Very few people knew what to expect from Ed, as he made every decision based on what was best for the student-athlete.”

— Vance Redfern (associate AD): “Was never afraid to be the first guy to roll up his sleeves and get the job done.”

— Shawn Wax (associate AD): “Best forward thinker, motivator – and best boss I ever had. He held me accountable at every turn and raised the fundraising bar every year.”

— Bob Wright (track and field coach): “Great coach, better storyteller. Befriended all.”

— Andy Dixon (equipment manager): “Jocks and socks extraordinaire. Had he chosen to play baseball instead of football, he would be sitting on that cushy MLB retirement fund now.”

— Sarah Baumgartner (development graduate assistant): “Rising star in athletic administration and the DIA’s Athletic Administrator of the Year last year.”

— Dike Eddleman (director, grants in aid): “Phenomenal athlete, even a better person. Everyone wanted to be like Dike.”

— Bob Todd (associate AD, interim AD): “Led the transition from the old AA to DIA, provided stabile leadership and mentoring through some challenging times.”



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Kelley Wedel, softball

Monday: Brandon Cashman, baseball (37)

Tuesday: Chris O’Connor, football (24)

Wednesday: Perry Carlini, football (55)

Thursday: Ken Holtzman, baseball (71)

Friday: V’Angelo Bentley, football (23)

Saturday: Kyle Knezetic, football (31)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.