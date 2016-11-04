Oh, what a night

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The Cubs' 'W' flag flies high just under the U.S. flag Thursday at South Side Elementary School in Champaign.

Parents of tired Cubs fans made no bones about absences at one Chicago school Thursday morning, with a list of excuses circulated on social media reading "Cubs," "Cubs win World Series" and "Cubs!!"

Even in Champaign-Urbana, 150 miles south of Wrigley Field, the baseball hangover was apparent.

No widespread absences were reported in Champaign-Urbana schools Thursday, but some sleepy faces — and lots of Cubs gear — were evident in classrooms, educators said.

And at the University of Illinois, where a large percentage of the student body hails from Chicagoland, there was a noticeable drop in attendance at some early lectures.

Champaign's South Side Elementary School had five Cubs-related tardies Thursday, said Secretary Tina Richmond. They were all in school by 10 a.m., just a little tired for the wear.

No one minded at South Side, where students and staff had displayed their Cubs' loyalty throughout the postseason.

"They're fine; they're good kids," Richmond said.

Three of them belonged to Cubs fan Lori Franz, who had decided to let her older children stay up to watch the game and sleep in.

"We've just been following the series the whole time. I wasn't going to not let them stay up and watch the very end of it," she said.

Franz and her husband, Gentzy, grew up in Jacksonville, which is generally Cardinals country, but Lori Franz's dad, who died a few years ago, always rooted for the underdog Cubs.

"Growing up I remember being conflicted, because I wanted to be a Cubs fan for my dad but I liked the Cardinals because they were always winning," she said.

The family made it to one game at Wrigley last spring, and on Wednesday night, Franz had her dad's Cubs beer mug out while they watched the historic win.

"It was a great game. It's something fun to cheer for; it's positive; it's good," she said. "I'm willing to let my kids miss school for the Cubs."

One problem: they're already asking if they can skip today to attend the Cubs parade in Chicago.

'Go Cubs Go' in Urbana

At Urbana Middle School, attendance actually appeared to be "better than normal" Thursday, according to Principal Scott Woods.

"One parent brought a child in late and on the sign-in sheet the reason written down was, 'World Series, student should be excused,'" he said.

Did Woods agree? "To be determined."

Attendance was normal throughout the two districts, and Urbana Superintendent Don Owen had a theory about that.

"Everyone wanted to come and talk and share the excitement of how fun it was," he said.

Woods, an admitted "bandwagon Cubs fan," said his staff played "Go Cubs Go" over the loudspeaker in the cafeteria.

"There definitely was a buzz this morning," he said.

Across town, Centennial High flew the "W" flag on the school flagpole.

At the UI, several thousand students celebrated on the streets of Campustown into the wee hours after the Cubs' Game 7 victory, and it showed later that morning.

Economics Professor Colleen Schultz saw quite a few absences in her 8 a.m. econ class. She gives her students the option of attending the 9:30 or 11 a.m. sections occasionally, and "I saw over 100 percent attendance in my 11 a.m. section."

"I'm sure many of my students were celebrating that great Cubs victory. I know I was," Schultz said. "I'm not surprised if they needed a little extra rest this morning."

Attendance was down a bit in Steve Petruzzello's 8 a.m. kinesiology class, though "not quite as bad as I kind of expected it to be." Typically, 65 to 70 of his 100 students show up, and Thursday's attendance was "60-ish."

"Of course, there were lots of kids, not only in my class but all over campus, wearing something that reflected their allegiance to the now-world-champion Cubbies," said Petruzzello, a Cardinals fan who still rooted for the Cubs. "They're a good team and fun to watch."

He took time to acknowledge one Cleveland fan in his class, who was "not feeling particularly good."

Professor Mark Wolters noticed "a lot more sleepy faces" and late arrivals than usual at his 9:30 a.m. business administration class, but "nowhere near as many as I had expected."

$9 beers and 'goat magic'

Teachers celebrated with the students and worked the Cubs into their lectures. Schultz started the class with an extra credit question about who won the series. The multiple-choice answers were: a) Cubs b) Cubs c) Cubs d) Cubs and e) Cubs.

Wolters referred to the game during his lecture on pricing and marketing, i.e.: "Why would you ever pay $9 for an Old Style, EXCEPT if you were at Wrigley for a Cubs game?"

He also made "#FlytheW" an answer on Thursday's pop quiz.

"Many of them made the 'W' the entire size of the paper. Childish, yes; fun, definitely. It's 108 years. You have to smile," he said.

Wolters said some students had asked ahead of time if he would cancel class if the Cubs took the series.

"I told them I was a Cardinals fan, but my wife is a diehard Cub fan, and our boys are Cub fans, and I said I would be very happy to see the Cubs win the World Series," he said.

His 5-year-old son fell asleep during the fifth inning and woke up Thursday asking who'd won. When his dad told him the Cubs, he replied, "Looks like the goat magic doesn't work anymore."