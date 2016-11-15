UI roundup: Illini athletics teams make grades

CHAMPAIGN — Seven Illini athletics programs claimed perfect Graduation Success Rate scores, as part of Tuesday’s GSR and Federal Graduation Rate reports released by the NCAA.

Illinois earned an overall GSR of 87, one point better than the record-tying national average for all Division I student-athletes.

The data is based on the 2006-09 cohort, ending with freshmen who began at the university in 2009-10.

The seven programs that posted perfect GSR reports were baseball, men’s golf, women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, soccer, swimming and diving, and women’s tennis.



Stewart honored. Illinois’ Jake Stewart was named the Midwest Region Cross-Country Coach of the Year, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.

Voted on by Division I coaches, Stewart is the first Illinois men’s head coach to receive the honor since the award began in 1998.

“I’m so happy for Jake that he is being recognized for the outstanding job he’s done with our men’s cross-country team,” men’s track and field coach Mike Turk said in a statement. “He has worked hard and diligently in all aspects to return the program to a nationally competitive level.”



Illini player falters. Illinois freshman Noe Khlif dropped a first-round match Tuesday in the JSM Challenger men’s tennis tournament singles draw. Khlif was defeated by Ryan Shane 6-2, 6-4 at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.

