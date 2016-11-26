Illini legends, lists and lore: Three-point assault

Did you know that a former University of Illinois student had a direct connection to instituting the three-point field goal into the game of basketball? Abe Saperstein, born in England but a nearly lifelong resident of Chicago, was a nine-sport participant at Lake View High School. He originally attended the U of I, but dropped out of school in 1922 to help support his family.

Instead of following in his father’s footsteps of becoming a tailor, Saperstein pursued an administrative career in sports. In the late ’20s, he formed his own team, the Harlem Globetrotters, and his career is most closely associated with them.

Saperstein started the American Basketball League in 1961, but to differentiate his ABL from the more established NBA, he introduced the three-point shot. Though his league only survived for 11/2 years, the three-point field goal has endured for more than half a century.

The three-pointer has been especially important to the Fighting Illini women’s basketball team over the years, particularly during the era of coach Matt Bollant. In each of the last four seasons, Bollant’s Illinois teams have established records for shooting beyond the 20-feet, 9-inch arc. Not only have the Illini women been shooting three-pointers more frequently since 2012-13, they’ve also been shooting the ball more accurately. Last season, Illinois attempted a record 693 treys, converting a record 224 for a percentage of 32.3.

The UI women’s top nine single-season efforts for three-point field goals:

3Pts Season Gms Pct.

224 2015-16 30 .323

205 2014-15 30 .316

202 2013-14 30 .312

184 2012-13 33 .290

181 2007-08 35 .335

171 2002-03 29 .337

163 2006-07 31 .348

142 1996-97 32 .339

139 2005-06 31 .342



Illini birthdays

Today: Jason Guard, football (49)

Monday: Bob Bucklin, football (67)

Tuesday: Justin and Jordan Parr, baseball (26)

Wednesday: Kendrick Jones, football (34)

Thursday: Jordan Fagan, football (21)

Friday: Ron Dunlap, basketball (70)

Saturday: Jarrod “Chunky” Clements, football (22)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.