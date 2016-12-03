Illini legends, lists and lore: Monica Cundiff

Happy birthday to former Illini basketball letter-winner Monica Cundiff. A three-sport star and 1988 graduate of Spalding Institute/Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, she was recruited to the University of Illinois by coach Laura Golden. Cundiff also lettered two seasons for coach Kathy Lindsey.

She briefly served as a color commentator for Illini women’s basketball games after her graduation, then was marketing director for Champaign’s Sagamore Publishing.

Cundiff has been a member of the University of Notre Dame’s athletics department staff since 1997 and is in her fifth season as assistant athletics director for event management. She’s also events manager for Notre Dame’s Joyce Center and oversees game operations during Irish home football weekends.

Cundiff additionally works as sport administrator for Notre Dame’s softball team and coordinates the university’s partnership with NBC Sports.



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Dick Nagy, basketball coach (71)

Monday: Dwight Beverly, football (55)

Tuesday: Chris Basak, baseball (38)

Wednesday: Joe Burden, golf (66)

Thursday: Antwoine Patton, football (44)

Friday: Mike Gow, football (64)

Saturday: Jennifer Roberts, tennis coach



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore.