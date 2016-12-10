Illini legends, lists and lore: Deon Thomas

Twenty-three years ago today, Deon Thomas became Illinois men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer.

With 5 minutes, 28 seconds to go in the first half of the Illini’s 108-84 win against American University, he took a feed from teammate Jerry Hester on the baseline. Thomas flipped up a feathery-soft shot that curled around the rim before dropping through. The two-pointer gave him 1,693 points, eclipsing the record held for a dozen years by Eddie Johnson.

Thomas would end his career later that season with 2,129 points, 437 more than Johnson. Twenty-two years later, Thomas’ mark continues as the Illini standard.

Other leading scorers at Big Ten universities:

Indiana — 2,613 points, Calbert Cheaney (1990-93)

Iowa — 2,116 points, Roy Marble (1986-89)

Maryland — 2,269 points, Juan Dixon (1998-2002)

Michigan — 2,442 points, Glen Rice (1986-89)

Michigan State — 2,531 points, Shawn Respert (1991-95)

Minnesota — 1,992 points, Mychal Thompson (1975-78)

Nebraska — 2,167 points, Dave Hoppen (1983-86)

Northwestern — 2,038 points, John Shurna (2009-12)

Ohio State — 2,096 points, Dennis Hopson (1984-87)

Penn State — 2,213 points, Talor Battle (2008-11)

Purdue — 2,323 points, Rick Mount (1968-70)

Rutgers — 2,399 points, Phil Sellers (1973-76)

Wisconsin — 2,217 points, Alando Tucker (2003-07)



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Robert Holcombe, football (41)

Monday: Anthony Welch, basketball (53)

Tuesday: Tonja Buford, track and field

Wednesday: Karen Bruns, basketball

Thursday: Tom Sinak, baseball (44)

Friday: Mason Monheim, football (24)

Saturday: Ray Redziniak, football (38)



