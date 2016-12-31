Illini legends, lists and lore: 1947 Rose Bowl's 70th anniversary

Seventy years ago Sunday, the University of Illinois played in its first football bowl game: the 1947 Rose Bowl.

Crystal-clear skies and an 85-degree temperature greeted the Illini and UCLA that day in Pasadena, Calif. Playing without the services of Ray Florek and Lou Donoho, two players who had missed curfew earlier in the week, coach Ray Eliot’s club entered the contest as a six-point underdog.

Illinois received the opening kickoff, and on the initial play, quarterback Perry Moss connected with Julius Rykovich for a 44-yard gain. A series of runs by Buddy Young and Ruck Steger set up a 1-yard TD by Rykovich. Though Don Maechtle’s extra-point try failed, the UI had a 6-0 lead.

The Bruins responded with a touchdown on the next possession. It would be the only time all day UCLA would hold the advantage.

Soon after the second quarter began, Moss hit Young on third and 11 for a 16-yard gain. Three plays later, Young galloped into the end zone for his first score of the day, and Illinois regained the lead at 13-7.

Two additional Illini touchdowns were scored by Paul Patterson and Moss, resulting in a 25-7 halftime lead.

Defense sparked Illinois in the second half. Following a scoreless third period, respective 68- and 12-yard interception returns for touchdowns by Steger and Stan Wallace highlighted the fourth quarter.

Final score: Illinois 45, UCLA 14. The Illini running game produced 326 yards, thanks to the blocking of All-American Alex Agase and his linemates. That erased a 27-year Rose Bowl record.

Since 1947, Illinois has appeared in four other Rose Bowl games. The Illini won in 1952 and 1964, but they lost in 1984 and 2008.



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Casey Fletcher, baseball (24)

Monday: Greg McMahon, football coach (57)

Tuesday: Walter Graham, football (62)

Wednesday: Laurie Watters, volleyball

Thursday: Hardy Nickerson Jr., football (23)

Friday: Charlie Danielson, golf (23)

Saturday: Mike Hebert, volleyball coach (73)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore.