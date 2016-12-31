Whitman recalls wild first 10 months as UI AD

Image Gallery: New Illinois Athletic Director: Josh Whitman » more Photo by: Heather Coit The new Illinois athletic director, Josh Whitman, holds up his Illinois football helmet, which he wore when he played for the Illini, as he introduces himself to Illini coaches, staff and supporters at a press conference at Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016.

Josh Whitman didn’t have ‘Become Illinois athletic director’ as one of his 2016 New Year’s resolutions.

Honestly.

He was still employed at Washington University in St. Louis, serving as athletic director at the Division III school.

“This time last year, I was completely unsure of what the future held,” Whitman told The News-Gazette. “The Illinois opportunity was out there, but things were pretty quiet on that front at this point. Regardless of what happened with Illinois, I was settled at Wash U. in St. Louis and looking forward to leading the program for years to come.”

So much so that he and his wife had bought a home near the picturesque campus nestled a short drive outside downtown St. Louis, with Whitman saying they “were very happy.”

A year later, the Whitmans are still happy. Just in Champaign, with a new son, Tate, to boot.

Formally introduced a little more than 10 months ago, Whitman on Sunday will start his first full calendar year in charge of the Illinois athletic department.

“I knew the opportunity existed for the year to be special,” Whitman said. “But sitting in St. Louis a year ago, both the birth of our first child and becoming the AD at Illinois were nothing more than possibilities – possibilities, that, if I’m being honest, seemed unlikely. But over the first 45 days of 2016, life changed in a hurry. Without question, Hope and I have been smiled on this year.”

So, what’s 2017 going to bring for the 38-year-old Whitman and Illinois athletics? It will be following up Whitman landing Lovie Smith on March 7, seeing Smith’s first Illini football team struggle to a 3-9 record and publicly supporting John Groce on multiple occasions although the verdict is still out on how the Illinois men’s basketball program, despite a 10-4 record going into tonight’s Big Ten home opener against Ohio State, will fare the next months.

“We expect to continue building on the momentum we began in 2016,” Whitman said. “The narrative around Illinois athletics is changing. We are bringing people together, unified behind a vision and confident in our future. We expect our athletic program to take a big step forward toward realizing our immense potential.”

Whitman said he wants the Illinois athletic department to become a national example of “all the good that can come from a well-run major collegiate athletics program,” not only for the Champaign-Urbana community, but also the university, the state and all Illinois fans spread across the globe.

In order to make most UI supporters happy, football and men’s basketball need to win more often. Whitman understands that concept. It’s why he coined the #WeWillWin hashtag in his first letter to Illinois fans, catching on quickly among the passionate fan base.

“I wrote it with no expectation that it would become ‘a thing,’” Whitman said. “Yet, thanks to our fans and our great marketing staff, those three words have become the rallying cry for our Illini Nation. As I have said in many different settings, they are three very powerful words, suggesting, A, that this will take a unified and collective effort, B, that we must be confident in our direction and expectant of success, and, C, that anything less than victory – in competition, in the classroom, and in our students’ personal growth — is unacceptable.”

This upcoming year not only marks a significant one for Whitman professionally, but also for sentimental reasons. Twenty years ago, he set foot on the UI campus as a true freshman who would go on to play football for four seasons under Ron Turner and learn many other intangibles he would and continues to use later on in life.

What would the 38-year-old Whitman tell the 18-year-old Whitman?

“Appreciate every moment of every day (and) to focus living more in the here and now,” Whitman said. “As an 18-year-old, I don’t think you have an appreciation for the passage of time. You have your whole life in front of you. But now here I sit, 20 years later, wondering what happened to the last two decades of my life. Although it seems impossible, each day passes more quickly than the day before. Thus, I would have told myself to savor every moment. Because each one is special and each one is fleeting.”

A great resolution to have in what could become a defining year of Whitman’s tenure at Illinois. Stay tuned.