Tate: Let's talk about what athletic types won't

Nick Saban used the word “great” four times in his first sentence about Clemson at the college football national championship pregame press conference in Tampa.

But wouldn’t you rather have heard what the Alabama football coach confided with his staff as they began breaking down film in search of Clemson’s weaknesses in their staff meeting?

Truth is, the media never gets forthright comments in these interviews. The coaches, schooled in the “no-response response,” come in programmed to say what’s in their best interest. You’d do the same.

The Illini’s Lovie Smith is so concerned about “one voice, one perspective” — his own spin — that he won’t even allow his assistant coaches to speak after a Saturday game. And while he’s friendly on the podium, he carefully avoids injuries, player shifts, demotions ... the things we most want revealed.

Nor do we know what John Groce really feels about Kendrick Nunn’s departure or what really happened with Dee Brown. These are closely-kept secrets, just like the reasons Groce didn’t make a stronger push for Tyler Ulis or Demetri McCamey’s half-brother, Glynn Watson, the latter now starring at Nebraska.

Actually, NCAA restrictions on recruiting talk created an entire industry — Rivals, Scout, etc. — to bring recruiting news to the public because, by rule, the coaches are banned from discussing the subject.

So we can’t get Groce’s in-depth evaluation of Edwardsville’s Mark Smith because (1) it’s against NCAA rules and (2) if he could say anything, he’d avoid any negatives and piece together all the positives he could think of.

Mum is the word

And wouldn’t you just love to know where Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman stands on the status of a coach who could miss the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight year?

The community is practically breathless in anticipation. With Saturday’s lopsided loss at Indiana, the subject is on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Will a late-season run save Groce? Or has a strong catch of recruits preserved his status for another year?

Whitman remains silent. A busy tweeter in November, he has even cut back on that. He is probably aware of what just happened at Missouri, where athletic director Jim Sterk came forth with a public pronouncement on beleaguered coach Kim Anderson.

Sterk said all the right things except, in the aftermath, he’d been better off not saying anything at all.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch headline was a eye-popper: “Countdown to Anderson’s firing begins with Mizzou AD’s statement.”

Then the article began: “If you’re the one person who wasn’t thinking of potential replacements, you can officially start the search now. The embattled and overmatched Anderson received the dreaded vote of confidence that wasn’t much of a vote of confidence three hours before the Tigers opened SEC play at home against LSU."

Missouri talking publicly

Ah, the dreaded vote of confidence. That’s the last thing Groce wants from Whitman. And Whitman has demonstrated too many smarts to get caught in that trap.

Sterk said further:

“I am aware that there are questions people have about our program, but the fact remains that we have more than half the season remaining. We are here to support Coach Anderson, his staff and our student-athletes in any way possible, and do what we can to help them achieve success this season.

“I clearly understand where our program is currently, and rest assured that we are all disappointed. Evaluations of all staff take place throughout the year, and continue until the season is over. Any decisions that need to be made will be done at the appropriate time.”

Issue will crop up again

If Whitman was to make a statement about Groce, it would be along similar lines. And the only thing it would accomplish would be greater speculation about the hottest sports issue bouncing around the community. Anything Whitman utters these days will be scrutinized and parsed.

Of course, the Missouri case is far worse. Attendance has fallen drastically through two 3-15 SEC finishes, and the Tigers lost to Eastern Illinois and Illinois in a 5-9 start this season. They carry a six-game losing streak into tonight’s tilt against Auburn.

Worse yet, while Saint Louis is a struggling 4-11, new coach Travis Ford has picked off the best prospect in the area, Jordan Goodwin of Belleville Althoff, and has moved ahead of Mizzou from a recruiting standpoint.

Groce has Jeremiah Tilmon and a solid 2017 class going for him. But he still needs victories — two at home this week — to limit the clamoring. Meanwhile, Whitman stays busy in other areas ... until March, when he’ll be obliged to make his most critical decision since his big-splash hiring of Smith.



Loren Tate writes for the News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.