Five dates to watch in Illinois athletics

The doldrums of winter are starting to set in, particularly when it comes to the Illinois basketball program and the realization that another NCAA tournament appearance seems bleak. Even with the struggles on the hardwood, though, other UI sports teams are worth paying attention to. Honestly. Like Isaiah Martinez of the Illinois wrestling team (above) and his quest for a third straight national title. A look at five key dates to keep an eye on in the upcoming months:

Feb. 1

Snow and cold temperatures are usually in store the first Wednesday in February. But this day might bring about warm thoughts pertaining to Lovie Smith’s first recruiting class, which is steadily climbing in the national rankings. It won’t unseat Ohio State or Michigan for the top spot in the Big Ten, but a talented haul of recruits could pay dividends in the long run as the program tries to recover from its 3-9 record in 2016.

March 10

The first game of a three-game baseball series won’t happen in Champaign at Illinois Field. Rather it’ll take place in Conway, S.C., at Spring Brooks Stadium, home of Coastal Carolina. Why is the former school of one-time Illinois basketball player Sam McLaurin a big deal? Because the Chanticleers won the College World Series last summer in Omaha. Good chance for Dan Hartleb’s team to prove itself.

March 15

Tyra Perry (above) made quite a splash in her first season guiding Illinois softball, with the Illini reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time in six seasons despite some serious off-the-field issues. Illinois, which went 36-23 last season and returns its top pitcher in Breanna Wonderly and top hitter in Nicole Evans, opens the home part of its schedule this day with Northern Illinois visiting Eichelberger Field.

March 18

Illinois has had four wrestlers in the program’s history claim two individual NCAA titles. But never three. That could change this season. Isaiah Martinez, a junior from Lemoore, Calif., already has won two national championships at 157 pounds and will look to make history on this night, the final evening of the NCAA championships at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Martinez has bumped up a weight class to 165 this season, but it’s not slowing him down. He’s already 16-0 on the season.

April 7

Illinois men’s gymnastics will host the Big Ten Championships at State Farm Center, a week after the Illini women’s gymnastics program will host an NCAA regional at the same venue. Justin Spring’s program is always a contender in the postseason, not only on the team level, but also individually with Brandon Ngai trying to win his second consecutive NCAA title in the pommel horse.