Age just a number for Hartleb's 2017 crew

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 01-23-17 » more Tonight's guests: Illini football player Joe Spencer talks about Jock Jams, and Illini baseball coach Dan Hartleb discusses the upcoming season.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois baseball officially opens its 2017 season on Friday, but Dan Hartleb will have to wait a few days before he can get a full 20 hours per week with his team.

The date that might be more important for the Illini, though, is Feb. 17. That’s Illinois’ season opener against Milwaukee in Beaumont, Texas, and that’s when Hartleb will get a chance to see what this year’s team really might be.

The Illini were young last season. Hartleb started two freshmen as everyday outfielders, another in his rotation and a fourth during the latter part of the year at designated hitter. Those players are all back — part of an 11-deep sophomore class — and are joined by eight freshmen.

This year’s Illinois team is even younger than it was a year ago.

“I don’t mind that because it’s young and talented,” Hartleb said. “If you’re young and you don’t think you have talent, you may have a problem.”

“I’m willing to go through the growing pains because I think we have a chance to be really, really good in a year,” Hartleb continued.

The freshmen Hartleb threw in the fire early last season had their struggles. Center fielder Doran Turchin was hitting .260 May 1, but had just 4 hits in his final 11 games. Right fielder Jack Yalowitz had a similar season at the plate, and right-hander Cole Bellair saw the Big Ten catch up with him after sporting a 0.65 ERA through his first 27 2/3 innings.

“We need those guys to make a leap,” Hartleb said about his now-sophomores. “I think they’ve matured on the field, and they’ve matured more off the field, which is important as well.”

Hartleb said he won’t know what all his young team can do until the Illini play another team. The first chance comes in Texas with two games against Milwaukee and two against host Lamar. That’s the start of a tough nonconference schedule that also includes a three-game series from March 10-12 against defending College World Series champion Coastal Carolina.

A little adversity, Hartleb said, and he’ll find out what his young team’s made of.

“I always feel like I have a feel for our team,” he said. “I’ve got a feel for them as people, and I have a feel for them as workers. I have no clue what they’re going to do from a production standpoint right now.”

Hartleb isn’t questioning his team’s talent. Michael Massey — an infielder out of Brother Rice — is ranked the No. 12 freshman in the Big Ten by Perfect Game. The Illini also have four other freshmen ranked in the top 30 in the conference, including outfielder/right-handed pitcher Cyrillo Watson (17th), right-handers Ryan Schmitt (20th) and Ty Weber (28th) and infielder Ben Troike (30th).

“We’re going to start a lot of freshmen in a lot of areas,” Hartleb said. “We have a lot of freshman arms that are going to have to play. There will be some growing pains, but as far as attitude and the work they put in (and) the leadership we’ve had from the upperclassmen, it’s been a great offseason. I’ve been really pleased with the progress we’ve made.”