Hudson leaving Illini

Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb won't have one of the program's best players on his coaching staff this upcoming season.

Kyle Hudson, a volunteer coach the last two seasons with the Illini, has accepted a job to become the bench coach for the Lynchburg (Va.) Hillcats, a Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

The former two-sport standout at Illinois, who played baseball and football during his time at Illinois from 2005 to 2008, first joined Hartleb's staff before the 2015 season.

That season saw Illinois win a program-record 50 games before the Illini advanced to the program's first-ever NCAA Super Regional.

The 30-year-old Mattoon native was a fourth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles in the 2008 MLB draft afte he left Illinois second in program history with a .376 average, only behind Darrin Fletcher's career mark of .392.

He played briefly towards the tail end of the 2011 season with the Orioles, hitting .143 with two RBI and two stolen bases.

One of his more memorable MLB moments happened on the final night of the 2011 season when he scored a game-tying run while pinch-running in the bottom of the ninth during an eventual 4-3 win against the Boston Red Sox.

The loss by the Red Sox, coupled with a late rally by the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Yankees, allowed the Rays to overtake the Red Sox for the American League wild-card spot.

On the football field at Illinois, Hudson caught 73 passes for 999 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons and played in the 2008 Rose Bowl.