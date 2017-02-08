Thomas hired at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State has hired Mike Thomas as its new athletic director.

Thomas was the AD at Illinois from 2011-2015 before he was fired in November 2015 by former interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson, less than three months after he fired former Illinois football coach Tim Beckman. Beckman was Thomas' first hire at Illinois after Thomas fired Ron Zook the day after the 2011 football season ended at Illinois.

Thomas went on to fire Bruce Weber in March 2012 as the Illinois men's basketball coach and Jolette Law as the Illinois women's basketball coach.

He replaced Weber with John Groce, who carries an overall record of 91-72 and 33-51 in Big Ten play with the Illini ahead of Saturday's home game against Penn State.

Thomas hired Matt Bollant to replace Law, and Bollant is 60-88, including 22-57 in Big Ten play, in his fifth season leading the Illini ahead of Thursday night's game at No. 3 Maryland.

While Thomas was at Illinois, the Illini won a national championship in men's gymanstics in 2012 and claimed four Big Ten titles in one year during the spring sports season of 2015.

He also helped raise $165 million in donations over four years and launched the renovation of the Assembly Hall before completing a deal with State Farm to rename the iconic venue the State Farm Center.

At Cleveland State, Thomas, who also oversaw Cincinnati’s athletic department from 2005-11, will manage operations for the school’s 18 Division I sports. He will start at CSU on March 1.

Thomas replaces John Parry, who announced his retirement late last year.

Before he was at Cincinnati, Thomas was Akon’s athletic director from 2000-05.