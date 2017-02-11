Illini legends, lists and lore: Michelle Bartsch-Hackley

Happy birthday today to one of Illinois volleyball’s premier all-time players, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley.

The Collinsville High School graduate starred in two sports for the Kahoks, basketball and volleyball, earning a scholarship offer from Illini coach Don Hardin in 2007. As a rookie 6-foot-3 outside hitter at Illinois, she teamed with Johannah Bangert to form the Illini’s “Killer B” block combination. The Big Ten honored her as its Freshman of the Year in 2008.

As a sophomore for new coach Kevin Hambly, Bartsch-Hackley earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten. Her profile as a star exploded in 2010, joining Illini teammates Hillary Haen and Colleen Ward as first-team all-conference performers. Bartsch-Hackley also claimed third-team All-America honors during her junior season.

She assaulted the Illini record book as a senior in 2011, recording 557 kills, fifth most in a single season in school history behind only Erin Borske, Rachel VanMeter and Laura DeBruler. That earned her first-team All-America honors from Volleyball Magazine.

In 136 matches, Bartsch-Hackley rose to seventh in block assists (422), seventh in total kills (1,644), 11th in total blocks (451) and 12th in digs (1,035).

She has played professional volleyball in Germany (Rote Raben Vilsbiburg from 2013 to ’14 and Dresden Dresdner Sports Club from 2014 to ’16) and Italy (Bolzano Sudtirol in 2016-17) the last four years. Married in 2013 to Corbin Hackley, she played with Team USA at the Pan-American Games and Pan-Am Cup during the summer of 2015 and was named an alternate for the U.S. volleyball team that competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Bartsch-Hackley trains in the summer at Anaheim, Calif. She and her husband have a website — makeeatbake.com — and hope to open a café or bakery in Champaign upon the conclusion of her playing career.



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore.