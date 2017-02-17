UI roundup: Baseball eases past season-opening foe

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Illinois baseball team wasted no time making its mark on the 2017 season.

The Illini exploded for five runs in the first inning — nine in the first three frames — to cruise past Lamar 10-2 on Friday.

Bren Spillane reached base three times and added a three-run triple to pace the Illinois offense.

Illinois’ Luke Schilling threw five innings, allowing just one run on three hits.



In softball

Illini split pair. The Illinois softball team got underway at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday by splitting its doubleheader.

The Illini opened on the right note with a 5-1 victory over Saint Mary’s. Arcola product Taylor Edwards allowed just one run on three hits in five innings of work for the Illini. Illinois (5-2) followed that performance with a 2-1 defeat to No. 22 California. Illini starter Breanna Wonderly surrendered a two-run single to Bradie Fillmore in the second inning that proved to be the winning margin.



In women’s gymnastics

Season-high propel Illini. The Illini used season-best marks on bars, beam and floor to defeat Michigan State on Friday, 196.550-194.025.

The Illini’s (3-1) beam routine of 49.375 was the third-highest mark in program history, and Bridget Hodan set the first of two career-highs on the day with an individual score of 9.925.



In women’s swim & dive

Illini fall behind. After Friday’s competition at the Big Ten Championships, Illinois sits in last place with 152 points.