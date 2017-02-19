UI roundup: Women's hoops slows, can't stop Wildcats
EVANSTON — Despite holding Northwestern to 33.3 percent shooting from the field — 21.1 percent from the three-point line — and forcing 16 Wildcat turnovers, the Illini women’s basketball team fell to the Wildcats 66-53 on Sunday.
The difference? Northwestern outscored Illinois 24-5 at the free-throw line. Alex Wittinger had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Illini (8-19, 3-11 Big Ten).
Softball routed. The Illinois softball team finished its run at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with an 11-0 loss in five innings to Oregon on Sunday. The Ducks put up eight runs in the second inning to put the Illini (5-3) behind.
Baseball loses on walk-off. The Illinois baseball team lost 2-1 to Lamar on Sunday in 10 innings, as the Cardinals won on a walk-off wild pitch.
The Illini (1-3) used three freshman pitchers for the entire game, including Ty Weber, who made his first career start and fired 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
Tennis falls in Big Ten opener. The Illini women’s tennis team opened conference play Sunday with a 6-1 defeat on the road at Northwestern.
Grace Tapek won her singles match on court No. 6 to get Illinois (3-6, 0-1 Big Ten) on the board, but Northwestern won the doubles point and swept the remainder of the singles matches.
