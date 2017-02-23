Illinois will induct 28 into Hall of Fame

CHAMPAIGN — The inaugural Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame class is loaded with familiar names, 28 of the greatest in Illini history from players to coaches. The 2017 class was announced Thursday morning, rounding out the group that was started last year with All-American linebacker Dick Butkus.

“I would like to thank the selection committee for its work in identifying the members of this inaugural Hall of Fame class,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “As you would expect, with more than 120 years of athletics excellence to consider, it was an incredibly difficult process to select this small, elite group. The Class of 2017 includes some of the greatest names in the history of American sports.

"Equally exciting, however, is that we have hundreds of additional candidates with Hall of Fame credentials. Although not everyone could be included in the first class, all who are deserving will one day be recognized with this special honor."

The inaugural class includes 16 living members — 10 men and six women. Twelve will be inducted posthumously. All 28 Hall of Famers will be introduced at the Fighting Illini Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicagon on June 23. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 30 at State Farm Center.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class includes: Nick Anderson, Lou Boudreau, Dee Brown, Tonja Buford-Bailey, Butkus, Jerry Colangeo, Dwight "Dike" Eddelman, Perdita Felicien, Harry Gill, Harold "Red" Grange, Abie Grossfeld, George Halas, George Huff, Mannie Jackson, Karol Kahrs, Nancy Thies Marshall, Herb McKenley, Allie Morrison, Harold Osborn, Andy Phillip, Renne Heiken Slone, Steve Stricker, Mary Eggers Tendler, Craig Tiley, Craig Virgin, Deron Williams, Claude "Buddy" Young and Robert Zuppke.