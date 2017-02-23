Tate: A progress report for Illini spring sports teams

We now look back on nearly two years since Illini athletics pulled off a remarkable accomplishment.

All four of the men’s spring sports won Big Ten championships in 2015.

The baseball team won 27 straight and 50 overall. On the track in East Lansing, the trio of DJ Zahn, Brandon Stryganek and Cam Viney captured individual races and sparked winning relay teams. Brad Dancer’s Illini upended perennial powerhouse Ohio State in the tennis finals. And Mike Small’s golfers did what they continue to do: rule the cold-weather states.

Where are those teams now? Let’s see.



Hitting the links

You probably won’t witness the UI golfers in competition unless you attend the NCAA championships in Sugar Grove from May 26-31.

Between now and late April, they’ll be traveling to Louisiana, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Augusta, Columbus (Ohio) and Baltimore, the latter for the conference championships.

As the only Big Ten team in the Top 25 (No. 3 as of Feb. 17), the questions are:

Do they have enough quality depth behind juniors Nick Hardy and Dylan Meyer to win the national title? Will freshmen Bryan Baumgarten and Michael Feagles mature quickly enough, and can Edoardo Lipparelli (Italy) and Giovanni Tadiotto (Belgium) come close to the standards set by Small’s past European pickups?

This is a national championship hunt.

Youth reigns on diamond

Right handers Luke Shilling (6-5, 260) and Ty Weber (6-4, 210) are intimidating as they work on their control.

Middle infielders Michael Massey and Ben Troike combined for one error and one strikeout in the baseball team’s 1-3 start.

Outfielder Jack Yalowitz pounded out eight hits.

All the above are frosh-sophs, as these young classes produced 73.5 percent of the team’s hits, and threw 28 of 34.2 innings, said coach Dan Hartleb:

“We’re young, and we’ll be a lot better in two months. I’m pleased with our potential. We’re still working on our lineup, trying to determine who hits where.”

With veteran lefty Doug Hayes sidelined and perhaps redshirting, Hartleb will need better performance from projected ace Cole Bellair, another sophomore whose high offerings got rocked in his first start.

With so many strong arms, the Illini could improve on last year’s 28-23 record. But youth almost always leads to inconsistency.



And also on tennis court

There’s more unproven youth on a 5-3 tennis team that recently defeated Indiana and Notre Dame but was no match for Virginia.

Coach Brad Dancer, in hosting Northern Illinois at 12:30 p.m. and Kentucky at 6 p.m. today, is asking for quick improvement from freshmen Gui Gomes, Aleks Kovacevic and Zeke Clark behind 1-2 juniors Aleks Vukic and Aron Hiltzik.

This has the look of a Top 20 team (ranked No. 17) but, once again, there stands persistent Ohio State at No. 3. Nor, it appears, would Illinois be a favorite against Northwestern in the tourney’s projected semifinal showdown.



Back on track it seems

With Illini track and field going from the penthouse in 2015 to the outhouse in 2016, look for a bounce-back this spring. The outdoor season will have a clearer look after the weekend’s Big Ten Indoor in Ohio.

Coach Mike Turk projects the Illini anywhere from third to eighth in the conference race.

Four current stars redshirted last season: ace hurdler David Kendziera, heptathlon standout Jonathan Wells (he’ll run hurdles and jumps this weekend), pole vaulter Jacob LaRocca and distance star Dylan Lafond.

With Galesburg freshman Josh Eiker adding speed, the Illini should be competitive again in the relays, where successes were critical to the 2015 championship.

Oakwood freshman Jon Davis is sitting out the indoor season and will join Alex Gold, Luke Brohm and the distance gang outdoors.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.