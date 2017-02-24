UI Roundup: Illini fight off furious late rally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Illinois baseball team went up 15-9 going into the bottom of the eighth and hung on for a 15-14 win Friday night against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Pat McInerney (2 for 4) had five RBI to lead the Illini (2-3).



In men’s track and field

Illini in third. Illinois scored in six events Friday and sits in third place with 19.5 points at the Big Ten Indoor Championships. In addition, Devin Quinn (60m/200m) and David Kendziera (60m hurdles) advanced to event finals.



In women’s track and field

Two advance to hurdles final. Pedrya Seymour and Jayla Stewart advanced to the 60m hurdles finals today at the Big Ten Indoor Championships. Seymour won her heat with a time of 8.14 seconds, while Stewart clocked in at 8.31.



In softball

Illini split with Georgia State. At the I-75 Challenge in Atlanta, Illinois split a doubleheader against Georgia State, winning game one 6-0 before falling 13-4 Friday. Nicole Evans hit a three-run home run to propel the Illini (6-4) in game one. In game two, the Panthers struck for two runs in the first, two more in the second and four runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings.



In men’s tennis

Illini beat NIU; fall to UK. Illinois (6-4) swept Northern Illinois 4-0 on Friday before falling to Kentucky by the same score later that day at Atkins Tennis Center.



In women’s tennis

Illini downed. Illinois fell to Arkansas 5-1 on the road Friday. The Illini (3-7) earned their lone point for the match when St. Thomas More graduate Madie Baillon defeated No. 88 Ana Oparenovic 6-2, 7-5.



In women’s gymnastics

Illini tie for first. In a quad meet against Kentucky, Washington and Northern Illinois, Illinois tied for first place with Kentucky on Friday with a score of 196.625.