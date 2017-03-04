Illini legends, lists and lore: March 5 in Illini history

In his final home appearance, 44 years ago Sunday — March 5, 1973 — star forward Nick Weatherspoon became Illinois basketball’s then-all-time scoring leader. After the Illini’s 77-76 win versus Northwestern, previous UI scoring champ Dave Scholz presented the record-setting ball to “The Spoon.” Weatherspoon played one final game five days later, scoring 17 additional points against Iowa. He finished with 1,481 career points, a record that would stand for eight years.

Other memorable events on March 5 in Illini history:



■ 1923: Illinois held Ohio State to only one second-half field goal, defeating the Buckeyes by a score of 37-21.

■ 1934: The Illini basketball team topped eventual Big Ten champ Purdue, 27-26, at Champaign, holding the Boilers 17 points below their season average.

■ 1966: Visiting Iowa falls at the Assembly Hall, 106-90, thanks to Don Freeman’s 32-point effort in his final home game.

■ 1976: Illinois’ Jim Shanel won the 100-yard breaststroke at the Big Ten Championships, becoming the UI’s first individual conference titlist since 1969.

■ 1977: Coach Gary Wieneke’s Illini track and field team nipped Michigan by a point-and-a-half for the Big Ten indoor championship. Charlton Ehizuelen (long jump and triple jump), Doug Laz (pole vault), Craig Virgin (3-mile run) and Clifton Hill (440 meters) all won individuals titles.

■ 1980: At the Assembly Hall’s first-ever National Invitation Tournament game, Derek Holcomb’s 18 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots led Illinois past Loyola 105-87.

■ 1983: Illinois’ men’s gymnastics team tied for the Big Ten title behind individual championships from Kevin Oltendorf (pommel horse) and Frank Rosch (rings).

■ 1995: The Illini baseball team knocked off top-ranked Miami 7-4. It marked the UI’s first victory over a No. 1 team in any sport since 1979.



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Tim Simpson, football (48)

Monday: Cassie Hunt, track and field

Tuesday: Dominic Altobelli, baseball (30)

Wednesday: Mel Romani, football (77)

Thursday: Bob Naponic, football (70)

Friday: Sam Carson, football (31)

Saturday: Jihad Ward, football (23)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.sportsLLL.com, and the third edition of his book debuts this coming August.