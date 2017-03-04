UI roundup: Martinez to compete for Big Ten title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Illinois wrestling team began the first day of the 2017 Big Ten Championships with some ups and downs.

The Illini finished the day in sixth place with 71 points. First-place Ohio State leads the competition with 117 points.

The Illini will send seven of their 10 wrestlers into Sunday’s action.

Isaiah Martinez, the No. 1-ranked 165-pound wrestler in the country, continued his winning ways by advancing to Sunday’s title round. Martinez ran his record to 26-0 by winning all three of his matches Saturday.

Zac Brunson (174) also competed in Saturday evening’s semifinal round, but was not as fortunate as Martinez. Brunson fell to Penn State freshman Mark Hall by a score of 4-2.

Brunson went 2-1 on the day and had a 14-second pin in the opening round. He will vie for a third-place finish Sunday.

Other Illini still alive include Travis Piotrowski (125), Zane Richards (133), Eric Barone (149), Kyle Langenderfer (157) and Emery Parker (184).



In softball

Illini split. The Illinois softball team earned a split in its two games Saturday, beating Troy 4-3 before falling to LSU 3-0 in Baton Rouge, La.

A go-ahead RBI single from Maddi Doane broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the ninth against Troy to propel the Illini to victory.

Against LSU, the Tigers struck for three unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull ahead for the win over Illinois (11-6).



In men’s gymnastics

Illini compete in Puerto Rico. Illinois traveled out of the country for the Puerto Rico Gymnastics Challenge on Saturday.

The Illini were joined by Michigan and Arizona State, all three of which competed alongside the Puerto Rican and Spanish national teams.

Illinois was led by senior Matt Foster’s 15.25 on pommel horse. Sophomore Alex Diab notched a 15.00 on floor to pace the Illini in that event.



In baseball

Illini even series. Jack Yalowitz and David Craan each hit two home runs Saturday as part of a six-homer day for the Illinois baseb­all team, as the squad collected a 14-4 win over Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla.

The Illini scored in six straight innings from the third through the eighth to pull away from the Owls and even the series at one win apiece.

Illinois (3-6) had 15 hits, including four from Yalowitz, and every Illini in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

Doran Turchin and Bren Spillane also provided home runs, as the Illini hit 10 longballs in the first two games of the series, which concludes Sunday.

“The bats stayed hot,” coach Dan Hartleb said. “Guys laid off the pitches in the dirt and had a lot of quality at bats. Obviously, when you score that many runs you did some things well.”