UI roundup: Softball closes event with victory
BATON ROUGE, La. â€” Stephanie Abello cracked a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the sixth inning Sunday for Illinois softball, lifting her team to a 5-3 win over Troy to conclude the LSU Invitational.
The Illini improved to 12-6 on the season with a 4-1 showing at the event.
Annie Fleming posted a pair of RBI doubles for Illinois on Sunday, and Breanna Wonderly collected her fourth win of the season.
Gymnasts cruise. Mary Jane Horth won both the vault and balance beam competitions Sunday to push Illinois womenâ€™s gymnastics to its 10th consecutive triumph in the State of Illinois Classic in Normal.
Illinois tallied a total of 196.150, easily outpacing Illinois State (193.550), Northern Illinois (193.550) and Illinois-Chicago (193.525).
Baseball thumped. Illinois baseball fell behind by six runs after two innings and could never recover Sunday, posting a 16-2 loss to Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla.
The Illini (3-7) captured one victory in the three-game weekend series.
