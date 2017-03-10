UI roundup: Baseball tops defending national champ
CONWAY, S.C. — The Illinois baseball team scored two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to come from behind and beat defending national champion Coastal Carolina 7-6 on Friday.
Kendziera advances. David Kendziera advanced Friday to the NCAA final in the 60-meter hurdles, while Jonathan Wells sits in fourth place in the hepthatlon following Day 1 of NCAA Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas.
Seymour in finals. Fighting Illini 60-meter hurdler Pedrya Seymour advanced to the NCAA Indoor Championships final with a time of 8.09 in prelims Friday in College Station, Texas.
High jumper Kandie Bloch-Jones, an Argenta-Oreana product, tied for 15th in her event.
Illini sweep Seminoles. The Illinois women’s tennis team beat No. 36 Florida State on Friday 4-0 in Tallahassee, Fla., to snap a three-match losing streak.
