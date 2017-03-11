UI Roundup: Wells breaks Illini record; pair named All-Americans
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — David Kendziera placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles and Jonathan Wells broke his own Illinois school record in the heptathlon, as both Illini earned first-team All-America honors at the NCAA indoor track and field championships on Saturday.
Kendizera posted a time of 7.73 seconds in the hurdles finals, while Wells tallied 5,786 points.
“They’re two guys that are both veterans that have been here before, and they performed like they’ve been here before,” Illinois coach Mike Turk said of the two All-Americans. “I think that’s a big part of having success here, being groomed for this kind of competition and setting.”
In women’s track
Seymour places third. Illini hurdler Pedrya Seymour set a new personal best in the 60-meter hurdles at 7.97 seconds, finishing third at the NCAA indoor track and field championships on Saturday in College Station, Texas.
In men’s gymnastics
Three take titles. Alex Diab (floor), Tyson Bull (high bar) and Brandon Ngai (share of pommel horse) each won at least a share of an individual title Saturday, but the Illini fell to Michigan and champion Stanford in a three-way event at Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday.
In women’s gymnastics
UI second. The Illini posted a team score of 196.450, which was good for second place at the Big Five Meet in Champaign on Saturday.
Junior Mary Jane Horth took the individual title for bars, while Lizzy LeDuc earned the floor title.
In baseball
Illini swept. Illinois’ offense sputtered Saturday in a pair of road losses to Coastal Carolina.
The Chanticleers won the opener 3-2 on a walk-off home run, and the second game 6-0 — the first time this year Illinois (4-9) has been shut out.
