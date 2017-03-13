UI roundup: Tuesday baseball game held off

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois baseball team’s scheduled home opener Tuesday against Northern Illinois has been canceled because of forecasted cold temperatures.

No makeup date was set on Monday. The Illini (4-9) are now set to open the season at Illinois Field against Toledo at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.



Illini quartet feted by Big Ten. Four Illinois women’s gymnasts received All-Big Ten accolades on Monday, the league announced. Mary Jane Horth and Lizzy LeDuc garnered first-team recognition, while Bridget Hodan and Brielle Nguyen made the conference’s second team.

It is the second such honor in Horth’s career at Illinois, while LeDuc, Hodan and Nguyen were all recognized for the first time ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten Championships in Piscataway, N.J.



Illini freshman honored. Illinois men’s gymnast Michael Paradise collected Big Ten Freshman of the Week accolades on Monday.

The Bartlett native took third on the pommel horse with a score of 14.200 during the Illini’s triangular against Michigan and Stanford to earn the first such recognition of his career.