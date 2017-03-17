UI roundup: Yalowitz's 5 RBI pace Illini

Image Gallery: UI Baseball vs. Toledo » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' infielder Pat McInerney (27) tosses the ball to Illinois' pitcher Cole Bellair (12) at first base for the out during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Jack Yalowitz struck a three-run homer and drove in the first of four sixth-inning runs for Illinois baseball Friday, lifting the host team to an 11-5 win over Toledo.

The Illini (5-9) led 5-4 when Yalowitz notched an RBI double in the sixth inning, the first of three run-scoring hits in the frame for Illinois.

The sophomore left fielder added an RBI single from the leadoff spot in the seventh inning.

Pat McInerney connected on a two-run shot for the Illini, while Ben Troike also drove in two runs.



In softball

Illini double up. Illinois used a five-run sixth inning Friday to capture a 13-12 victory over Chattanooga at the Clearwater Spring Break Classic in Tampa, Fla.

The Illini (14-7) received two RBI apiece from Annie Fleming, Nicole Evans and Veronica Ruelius to offset a nine-run sixth by the Mocs.

Earlier in the day, Illinois started its run in the event with an 11-3, six-inning triumph against LIU-Brooklyn.



In wrestling

Three earn All-America status. For the second consecutive season, Illinois wrestling has three athletes who can be called All-Americans.

Isaiah Martinez earned the honor Friday by qualifying for the NCAA Championships national title match at 165 pounds in St. Louis.

Illini joining Martinez with the plaudit are 174-pounder Zac Brunson and 133-pounder Zane Richards.

Brunson will compete in Saturday’s consolation semifinals after posting an 8-5 victory over Oklahoma State’s Kyle Crutchmer late Friday. Richards will wrestle for seventh place Saturday after he dropped his final match Friday, 6-5, to Michigan’s Stevan Micic.



In women’s tennis

Host team splits. Illinois managed a 1-1 result Friday when it defeated Saint Louis but lost to No. 7 Texas Tech at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.

Jaclyn Switkes, Daniela Pedraza Novak, Louise Kwong and Alexis Casati won in singles to hand the Illini (5-9) a 4-1 victory over the Billikens. That came after a 4-2 defeat against the Red Raiders.



In men’s track and field

Dziedzic takes first. Illinois’ Matsen Dziedzic recorded the longest hammer toss Friday, taking first at the UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas. Dziedzic notched a throw of 183 feet, 1 inch.



In women’s track and field

Bobart victorious. Valerie Bobart was the top finisher Friday in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, leading the Illinois contingent at the 49er Classic in Charlotte, N.C. Bobart clocked a time of 10 minutes, 44.20 seconds.