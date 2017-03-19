UI roundup: Brodner, softball pick up victory
TAMPA, Fla. â€” Emily Brodner struck a three-run homer as part of a seven-run third inning Sunday, lifting Illinois softball to a 13-5 five-inning win over Bethune-Cookman in its Clearwater Spring Break Classic finale.
Nicole Evans notched three RBI as well for the Illini (16-8), while Arcola product Taylor Edwards collected her eighth pitching win of the season thanks to three innings of three-hit ball.
Baseball drops two. Jack Yalowitz continued a strong weekend with two more RBI across two games Sunday, but Illinois baseball suffered home losses to Toledo and Southern Illinois.
In a 10-4 defeat against the Rockets, Yalowitz drove in runs with a triple and single to up his RBI total to nine for the four-game weekend.
Pat McInerneyâ€™s solo home run accounted for the only Illini (5-12) tally in a 3-1 loss to the Salukis.
