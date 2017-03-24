UI Roundup: Wonderly no-hits the Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Illinois softball team opened Big Ten play Friday with a dominant all-around performance against Iowa.

Senior pitcher Breanna Wonderly fired a no-hitter and three Illini launched home runs as Illinois beat Iowa 8-0 in 5 innings at Pearl Field.

Kiana Sherlund led off the game with a home run and Nicole Evans followed with a longball of her own two batters later to give Illinois (20-8, 1-0 Big Ten) a quick 3-0 advantage.

Illinois piled on three more runs in the second inning, but that was more than enough for Wonderly. The Centerview, Mo., native only allowed one hitter to reach base — via hit by pitch — and Wonderly struck out four on the day to improve her record on the season to 8-7.

In women’s track and field

Davis places second. At the Weems Baskin Invitational in Columbia, S.C., hosted by South Carolina University, the Illini women’s track and field team was led by Emone Davis’ performance in the 100-meter dash.

The sophomore finished second in the event with a time of 12.14 seconds, just behind the winning time of 12.13 from Morgan State’s Kevena Jones.

The Illini also had the pair of Briana Driver and Janile Rogers in the long jump, with Driver finishing sixth, while Rogers ended up eighth.

Illinois will continue action at the Weems Baskin Invitational today.



In men’s gymnastics

Illini fall to Buckeyes. On Senior Night at Huff Hall on Friday, the Illinois men’s gymnastics team lost to No. 3 Ohio State 417.350-415.250.

Illinois led 278.900-278.85 after four events, but the Buckeyes surged ahead on parallel bars to provide the winning margin. Chandler Eggleston led Illinois with a new season high of 14.75 on vault.



In baseball

Illini drop Big Ten openers. The Illinois baseball team lost both halves of a doubleheader against Michigan State on Friday at Illinois Field.

The Spartans won game one 12-4 and game two 12-1.

Illinois (6-14, 0-2 Big Ten) senior Pat McInerney went 3 for 4 and launched two home runs in game one to fuel the Illini’s offense.

Anthony Drago knocked in Illinois’ sole run in the nightcap via sacrifice fly.