UI roundup: Home runs doom host Illini

CHAMPAIGN — On a fair March day with temperatures in the 60s, the wind was blowing out at Illinois Field on Sunday.

And baseballs were flying out of the park.

Michigan State launched eight home runs — five in the first two innings — as the Spartans pounded Illinois 17-6 to complete the weekend sweep. The Illini were outscored 41-11 in the three-game span.

For the Illini (6-15, 0-3 Big Ten), Pat McInerney and Dan Rowbottom tallied home runs of their own, but it wasn’t enough.

Starter Luke Shilling lasted four innings, allowing nine runs on seven hits while striking out four.



In women’s tennis

Illini win pair. The Illinois women’s tennis team finished off an undefeated weekend by topping Maryland 5-2 and Southern Illinois 4-0 on Sunday at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.

Against the Terrapins, the Illini (8-9) won the doubles point but fell behind after Maryland earned singles victories on court Nos. 2 and 3. It would be all Illinois from there, as Louise Kwong, Jaclyn Switkes, Daniela Pedraza-Novak and Grace Tapak earned singles wins.

Against Southern Illinois, the Illini did not drop a match and cruised to victory.



In softball

Illini sweep Iowa. The Illinois softball team extended its winning streak to eight games after defeating Iowa in both halves of a doubleheader Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Illinois scored three runs in the top of the seventh to win Game 1 by a 5-2 margin, and the Illini (22-8) overcame a 4-2 deficit to win Game 2 7-4.

Alyssa Gunther went 5 for 7 on the day, and Nicole Evans added four hits, including a home run.