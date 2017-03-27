UI roundup: Quiana wins gymnastics award

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s gymnast Sebastian Quiana on Monday was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Quiana, a two-time winner of the first-year athlete award, took first place in the pommel horse and floor during Illinois’ home loss to Ohio State last Friday.

Quiana recorded a 14.950 score on the floor, the fifth-highest mark in the NCAA this season.

The Oradell, N.J., native and the Illini continue their season Friday and Saturday, as Illinois hosts the Big Ten Championships at State Farm Center.



McInerney in running. Illinois baseball senior Pat McInerney was announced Monday as a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award.

McInerney is one of 30 candidates for the honor, which recognizes student-athletes who have made notable strides in community, classroom, character and competition.

McInerney, a first baseman and outfielder for the Illini, carries a 3.48 grade-point average and leads the Big Ten in slugging percentage this season at .667.

Ten finalists will be selected midway through the regular season, with the winner being announced at June’s College World Series.



Nowlin leads golfers. Tristyn Nowlin carded a 1-over 145 across two rounds Monday to lead Illinois women’s golf in the Henssler Financial Intercollegiate at Kennesaw, Ga.

Nowlin held a share of 12th place, spurred by a 1-under second round. Kent State’s Pimnipa Panthong and Maryland’s Panitta Yusabai were first-day co-leaders at 4 under.

The Illini sat in sixth place among 14 competing teams at 13-over 589. Purdue’s 1-under total led the pack.



Men’s tennis falters. Aleks Vukic and Aleks Kovacevic each recorded a singles win Monday, but No. 25 Illinois dropped a 4-2 decision to No. 22 Stanford in California.

The Illini (9-8) have lost three straight matches, the last two coming against top-25 foes.