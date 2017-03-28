UI Roundup: Illini's rally falls short

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois baseball team had the tying run on second base in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t covert and lost to Bradley 2-0 on Tuesday at Illinois Field.

Cyrillo Watson allowed just one run in five innings of work for the Illini (6-16, 0-3 Big Ten) but was stuck with the loss. Duran Turchin and Trent Hammond had two hits each for Illinois.

In women's golf

Illini fourth in Georgia. The Illinois women’s golf team wrapped up play in Kennesaw, Ga., Tuesday with a fourth-place finish at the Henssler Financial Intercollegiate.

The Illini shot 8 over in the third and final round, and were 21 over for the tournament. Tristyn Nowlin led Illinois individually at 2 over, good for eighth place in the tournament. Swing Liu and Chayanid Prapassarangkul were both tied for 18th overall.

In men's tennis

Vukic rates top honor. Illinois men’s tennis player Aleks Vukic won his third Big Ten men’s tennis player of the week accolade on Tuesday.

The Illini junior won three singles matches in the last week, all against Top 15 opponents, and won a doubles match during the Illini’s loss on Monday at Stanford.

This is the seventh time Vukic has been recognized with this award during his college career, and he carries an 11-match singles win streak for the Illini (9-8) into their next match on Friday at Minnesota.

In women's tennis

Kwong earns distinction. For the second time in three weeks, Illinois women’s tennis player Louise Kwong took home the Big Ten’s player of the week honor on Tuesday.

Kwong, a senior, went 2-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles in the last week to help the Illini win three matches.

This is her third such honor of her career and second this season after she won it on March 14. Kwong and the Illini (8-9) get back in action on Friday at Iowa.