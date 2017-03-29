First report in five years shows UI athletes making grade

URBANA — Illinois athletes maintained an overall grade point average of 3.16 last fall, and by some measures have graduation rates comparable to the broader student body, according to data supplied to the campus Academic Senate.

In the first report of its kind in five years, the University of Illinois Athletic Board has put together information for the senate on the academic performance of the UI's 500-plus student-athletes.

The report is based on data collected quarterly for each sport by the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics' Academic Services program and periodic evaluations by the Athletic Board's Academic Progress and Eligibility Committee. Those reports were not made public, and some faculty members at Monday's Senate Executive Committee meeting requested a more comprehensive summary.

The UI's 19 athletic teams are reviewed in-depth once every three years by the Academic Progress and Eligibility Committee, and in the most recent cycle every team but one was in compliance with GPA criteria established by the senate, said law Professor Tom Ulen, who chairs the Athletic Board.

"In almost every single instance, the teams were in compliance for all six semesters since their last evaluation," Ulen's report said.

The unnamed team that failed proposed a corrective plan that was approved by the committee and "very quickly came back into compliance," it said.

"We have also noted in recent years that programs that were once challenged in meeting the Senate criteria have all been doing better. Men's basketball and football, for example, now have team GPAs that are close to or above 3.0," it said.

Ulen said there are "still some concerns for one or two sports, but overall there is continuing and complete compliance with the Senate criteria."

He didn't supply a breakdown by sport, and athletic officials declined to provide one Tuesday.

The Athletic Board adopted the Academic Review System in 1992, with three criteria established by the senate:

— All scholarship athletes must have at least a 2.25 GPA each semester, on a 4-point scale.

— Each team must have a 2.25 GPA each semester.

— 80 percent of each team must earn at least a 2.0 GPA each semester.

Three teams each semester undergo an in-depth review, which looks at grades from the six previous semesters as well as six-year graduation rates, which schools are mandated to report by the NCAA and federal law. Reviewers compare UI athletes with non-athletes, teams at other Big Ten schools, and Division 1 teams generally, Ulen said.

The graduation rates apply to each freshman entering class.

For all full-time undergraduates at the UI, 85 percent of those who entered in fall 2009 graduated by last May, according to NCAA data. For full-time student athletes on scholarships, the rate was lower — 77 percent.

But that measure doesn't account for transfer students who leave the school and graduate elsewhere; they're not counted for either school.

So the NCAA developed a "graduation success rate," which counts students who transfer into a school and doesn't penalize the institution they leave if they're still in good academic standing.

Under that measure, the UI's success rate is 87 percent, higher than the general student body, according to the NCAA. The national average is around 83 percent.

That number, however, is a bit outdated by the time it's collected six years out, said Marlon Dechausay, director of academic services for UI athletics since last August.

So the NCAA developed the academic progress rate, to track athletes' progress each year.

It's based on a 1,000-point scale, and teams earn points for every athlete who remains academically eligible and in school at the end of each semester. Schools also aren't penalized for students who turn professional if they leave at the end of a semester in good standing.

But it does carry penalties: If a team's score drops below 930, it can lose scholarships or access to postseason play, Dechausay said.

The score also follows coaches as they move to new jobs, much like a credit score, so that schools and potential recruits can see how they do in retaining and graduating athletes, he said.

The UI's most recent score was 990 out of 1,000 — essentially 99 percent — which compares favorably with Northwestern and Michigan, Ulen said.

The senate's bylaws require a report from the athletic board twice a year, including one by the athletic director, but it's been five years since that happened, professors said Monday. It fell by the wayside with turnover both in athletics and on campus, officials said.

Ulen praised the commitment of Athletic Director Josh Whitman and his staff to the UI's academic mission.

"I would not make this statement to apply to all of the last eight years I've been on the board," he said.

Most coaches also value the university's academic culture, considering it a "recruiting asset, not a liability that they have to get around," he said.

Dechausay noted that more than half of UI athletes have a GPA of 3.0 or above.

Senate Executive Committee Chair Gay Miller and Professor Mark Steinberg asked Ulen if the senate's criteria need to be adjusted or if grade inflation might be an issue.

Ulen said the board hasn't studied grade inflation but noted that athletic GPAs have increased over the last eight years relative to the general UI student body. UI officials could not provide campuswide GPA information Tuesday.

Ulen also said the board asked Academic Services to analyze what majors students selected and what classes they've taken over the last four years, to see if there's a problem with "clustering" — students gravitating to easier classes.

"Although it's not a uniform distribution across all of the colleges, they're all represented," he said. "There doesn't appear to be any undue clustering."

Athletes have smaller blocks of time for classes because of practices, and most take summer school — when there aren't as many classes available — to lighten their load during the season, Wheeler and Dechausay said.

"Do more than one or two students take courses at the same time? Yes. Is there an organized plan to do that? No," Wheeler said.

The board also asked athletics to look into independent study classes, given alleged abuses at the University of North Carolina several years ago, Ulen said. It found that only 11 independent study classes were taken each semester by UI athletes, on average, and more than half of those were required by their major. Students must now submit a form signed by the instructor outlining the course requirements and credit hours to Academic Services, Ulen said.

Report card

Highlights from the report on the academic performance of the UI's 500-plus student athletes, in fall 2016:

Overall GPA: 3.16

Overall GPA for female athletes: 3.32

Overall GPA for male athletes: 3.018

Highest GPA, women's teams: golf, 3.68

Highest GPA, men's teams: tennis, 3.36