UI roundup: 10-run fifth dooms softballers
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois softball team was locked into a tight battle with conference foe Minnesota on Friday, but the final score won't reflect that.
The Illini (23-9, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 2-0 heading into the fifth inning before the Gophers put up 10 runs in the frame to win 12-0 in five innings at Eichelberger Field.
In baseball
McInerney homers in win. Pat McInerney launched a homer, and Ben Troike and Trent Hammond had two RBI each as host Illinois (7-16) beat Indiana State 6-4 on Friday, snapping a four-game losing streak.
In men's tennis
Illini fall. Despite winning the doubles point and singles wins from Aleks Kovacevic and Aleks Vukic, Illinois (9-9, 2-2 Big Ten) lost to Minnesota on Friday in Minneapolis, Minn.
In women's tennis
Illini win on road. Illinois won its fifth match in a row by defeating Iowa 5-2 on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Illini (9-9) lost the doubles point, but picked up singles victories from Grace Tapak, Madie Baillon, Jaclyn Switkes, Louise Kwong and Alexis Casati.
In men's track and field
Dziedzic wins. At the Big Blue Classic, Illinois' Matsen Dziedzic won the hammer throw with a distance of 195 feet Friday.
At the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, hurdler David Kendziera placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.35 seconds.
In women's track and field
Nye fifth. At the Big Blue Classic in Charleston, Illinois' Carolyn Nye finished fifth in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.