UI roundup: 10-run fifth dooms softballers

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois softball team was locked into a tight battle with conference foe Minnesota on Friday, but the final score won't reflect that.

The Illini (23-9, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 2-0 heading into the fifth inning before the Gophers put up 10 runs in the frame to win 12-0 in five innings at Eichelberger Field.

In baseball

McInerney homers in win. Pat McInerney launched a homer, and Ben Troike and Trent Hammond had two RBI each as host Illinois (7-16) beat Indiana State 6-4 on Friday, snapping a four-game losing streak.

In men's tennis

Illini fall. Despite winning the doubles point and singles wins from Aleks Kovacevic and Aleks Vukic, Illinois (9-9, 2-2 Big Ten) lost to Minnesota on Friday in Minneapolis, Minn.

In women's tennis

Illini win on road. Illinois won its fifth match in a row by defeating Iowa 5-2 on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Illini (9-9) lost the doubles point, but picked up singles victories from Grace Tapak, Madie Baillon, Jaclyn Switkes, Louise Kwong and Alexis Casati.

In men's track and field

Dziedzic wins. At the Big Blue Classic, Illinois' Matsen Dziedzic won the hammer throw with a distance of 195 feet Friday.

At the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, hurdler David Kendziera placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.35 seconds.

In women's track and field

Nye fifth. At the Big Blue Classic in Charleston, Illinois' Carolyn Nye finished fifth in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.