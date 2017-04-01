Illini legends, lists and lore: Revisiting 2005

Exactly a dozen years ago today, the Fighting Illini men's team tied college basketball's record for single-season victories with a 72-57 win over Louisville in the NCAA semifinals. The triumph, sparked by 20 points apiece from Roger Powell and Luther Head, was the Illini's 37th victory of the season, tying the collegiate mark originally set by UNLV in 1987 and matched by Duke in 1999. A list of the winningest Division I teams of all time and the star players who were on those rosters:

38 — Kentucky, 2015 (Aaron Harrison, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Willie Cauley-Stein)

38 — Kentucky, 2012 (Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Terrence Jones and Marquis Teague)

37 — Gonzaga, 2017 (Przemek Karnowski, Nigel Williams-Goss, Jordan Mathews and Johnathan Williams)

37 — Kansas, 2008 (Brandon Rush, Darrell Arthur, Mario Chalmers and Darnell Jackson)

37 — Illinois, 2005 (Deron Williams, Dee Brown, Luther Head, Roger Powell and James Augustine)

37 — Duke, 1999 (Elton Brand, Trajan Langdon, William Avery and Corey Maggette)

37 — UNLV, 1987 (Armen Gilliam, Freddie Banks, Gerald Paddio and Gary Graham)

37 — Duke, 1986 (Johnny Dawkins, Mark Alarie, Jay Bilas and Tommy Amaker)

36 — Wisconsin, 2015 (Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker, Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig)

36 — Florida, 2014 (Casey Prather, Scottie Wilbekin, Michael Frazier and Patric Young)

36 — North Carolina, 2008 (Tyler Hansbrough, Wayne Ellington, Ty Lawson and Danny Green)

36 — Kentucky, 1948 (Alex Groza, Ralph Beard, Wallace Jones and James Line)

Illini birthdays

Sunday: Gary Winckler, track and field coach (65)

Monday: Jason Verduzco, football (47)

Tuesday: Doris Carie, basketball

Wednesday: Reilly O'Toole, football (25)

Thursday: Brian Schullian, baseball (44)

Friday: Jason Wollard, baseball (43)

Saturday: Kendra Gantt, basketball

By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is http://www.SportsLLL.com and the third edition of his book debuts this coming August.