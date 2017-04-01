UI roundup: Illini finish fourth at regional

CHAMPAIGN — Hosting the NCAA regional at State Farm Center, the Illinois women’s gymnastics team finished fourth Saturday and will not advance to the NCAA Championships.

Illinois was tied for second place heading into the final rotation, but its score of 48.700 wasn’t enough to stay in the top two to qualify for nationals.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said coach Kim Landrus. “This will be a night that they will remember forever.”

Individually, sophomore Lizzy LeDuc placed third overall on balance beam with a score of 9.925, and Mary Jane Horth was fifth on bars at 9.875.



In baseball

McInerney wins it. Pat McInerney launched a walk-off home run at Illinois Field on Saturday, as the Illini beat Indiana State 2-1.

McInerney took the second pitch he saw out to left field, a solo shot that ties him for the Big Ten’s lead.

Ty Weber fired his first career complete game for Illinois (8-16), allowing a game-tying home run in the ninth inning as the only blemish.



In softball

Fleming, Illini walk off. The Illinois softball team completed a comeback against No. 6 Minnesota on Saturday as Annie Fleming hit a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to secure the 4-3 win.

Trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Illini (24-9, 4-1 Big Ten) rallied as Kiana Sherlund had an RBI single, and two more runs came in via a pair of errors by the Gophers.

The win snapped a 15-game losing streak for Illinois against Minnesota.



In volleyball

Badgers top Illini. Illinois completed its first match under new coach Chris Tamas on Saturday, a three-set defeat to Wisconsin in Aurora.

All three sets were tightly contested, as Illinois fell 25-21, 27-25, 26-24.

In men’s track and field

Four win events. At the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, junior David Kendziera won the 110-meter hurdles, edging USC’s Marquis Morris by 0.01 seconds with a time of 13.60 seconds.

At the Big Blue Classic in Charleston, Illinois had more success. Three athletes took home event titles Saturday, as Dylan Lafond won the 1,500, Kenneth Allen took home the 400 title and Jacob LaRocca won the pole vault.



In women’s track and field

Seymour sets record. Pedrya Seymour broke the O’Brien Field record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.06 seconds to win the event Saturday in the Big Blue Classic. In addition, the Illini’s 400 relay team won with a time of 45.75.



In men’s golf

Meyer, Illini lead. Junior Dylan Meyer sat in first place individually at 11 under, and the Illini were tied for first in the 3M Augusta Invitational in Augusta, Ga., on Saturday. As a team, Illinois was 19 under.

“We had some low scores (Saturday), which was good,” coach Mike Small said. “Dylan (Meyer) took control (Saturday). It was huge.”