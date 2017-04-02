UI roundup: Illini softball shut down by Gophers

URBANA — The Illinois softball team couldn’t get any offense going Sunday, as the Illini were shut out 4-0 in the series final against Minnesota at Eichelberger Field.

The sixth-ranked Gophers scored lone runs in the first and third innings before adding a pair in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Illinois (24-10, 4-2 Big Ten) loaded the bases in the sixth inning but couldn’t scratch across any runs. For the game, Illinois left eight runners stranded.

Alyssa Gunther had a pair of hits to lead the Illini.

Breanna Wonderly took the loss for Illinois. The senior allowed four runs (three earned) in 6 1/3 innings of work while striking out two and walking three.



In baseball

Illini sweep. Pat McInerney homered for the third consecutive game Sunday, as Illinois beat Indiana State 5-2 at Illinois Field.

Casey Dodge also launched his first career home run for the Illini (9-16).

Starter Luke Shilling was lifted in the third inning due to injury, and Quinten Sefcik earned the win by providing 3 1/3 innings of relief.

Illinois has now won three straight after losing six of its previous seven games.



In men’s golf

Meyer wins; Illini fourth. The Illini finished fourth as a team at the 3M Augusta Invitational in Augusta, Ga., but Dylan Meyer won the individual title.

Meyer shot 72 Sunday and finished at 11 under for the tournament. It is the second individual title of the junior’s career.

As a team, Illinois faltered Sunday by shooting 290, after shooting 280 and 277 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

“I’m thrilled for Dylan,” Illinois coach Mike Small said. “We have blown leads heading into the final round this spring, and not finishing tournaments is something this program is not used to. We need to learn, as a team, that leads in golf don’t mean anything; you have to come in and play just as hard in the final round as you do in the first two.”



In women’s tennis

Illini stumble. Illinois had its five-match winning streak snapped Sunday, as the Illini lost to Nebraska 5-2 in Lincoln, Neb.

Despite Jaclyn Switkes and Madie Baillon winning their collective doubles match, the Cornhuskers won the doubles point.

In singles, the Illini (9-10, 3-2 Big Ten) recorded victories on court Nos. 2 and 5, thanks to Alexis Casati and Daniela Pedraza Novak.

In men’s tennis

Illini down Badgers. Illinois handed Wisconsin a series of firsts on Sunday.

The Illini won the doubles point — the first time this year Wisconsin hadn’t claimed the early lead — and dealt the Badgers their first conference loss of the year, 4-2 in Madison, Wis.

Alex Jesse and Aleks Kovacevic won 6-3 on court No. 1, and Gui Gomes and Zeke Clark picked up a 7-5 win on court No. 3 to claim the doubles point for Illinois (10-9, 3-2 Big Ten).

The Illini’s success translated to singles play, as Aleks Vukic, Noe Khlif, Gomes and Kovacevic all earned wins to clinch the match for Illinois.

“Spring break was tough on our squad. We knew we were capable of performing better,” coach Brad Dancer said. “I trust our guys. I believed in their ability to be resilient.”