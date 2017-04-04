Top of the Morning, April 4, 2017
Mike Haile made like UI athletic director Josh Whitman to introduce SCOTT BEATTY as host of "SportsTalk" on WDWS 1400-AM on Monday.
Haile, general manager of WDWS, WHMS and WKIO, subbed "#WeWillRadio" for Whitman's "#WeWillWin" hashtag he has used to introduce new UI coaches.
Beatty, who also hosts "NewsHour" at 4 p.m. on WDWS, replaces Steve Kelly, who retired after a long and successful run. "SportsTalk" airs from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
"I'm not aiming to change or redo this show," said Beatty, a 37-year-old father of two who has been at WDWS since 2010. "Rather, it's picking up a great tradition that Steve Kelly built."
Online audience
What was trending last week at news-gazette.com, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,218,912 pageviews:
TOP STORIES
1. Central senior's death hits students, faculty hard
2. Tom's #Mailbag, March 31, 2017
3. Police looking into string of armed robberies in C-U
TOP SPORTS STORIES
1. Recruitment heating up for Smith
2. Tate: Time for Underwood to play recruiting game
3. Tate: Tar Heels humming along without NCAA consequences
TOP VIDEOS
1. Game of the Week: Centennial at SJ-O baseball
2. Mark Smith, Edwardsville top Danville to take sectional
3. 2016 News-Gazette Farm Leader of the Year
TOP PHOTO GALLERIES
1. 2017 News-Gazette All Area boys basketball team
2. On The Town: March 26, 2017 (Prom Benefit for Hunger Relief)
3. HS Football: Coaches Clinic with Sean Payton
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.