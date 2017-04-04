Top of the Morning, April 4, 2017

Photo by: The News-Gazette WDWS/WHMS/WKIO station manager Mike Haile, right, introduces Scott Beatty as the new host of "Sportstalk" on WDWS 1400-AM.

Mike Haile made like UI athletic director Josh Whitman to introduce SCOTT BEATTY as host of "SportsTalk" on WDWS 1400-AM on Monday.

Haile, general manager of WDWS, WHMS and WKIO, subbed "#WeWillRadio" for Whitman's "#WeWillWin" hashtag he has used to introduce new UI coaches.

Beatty, who also hosts "NewsHour" at 4 p.m. on WDWS, replaces Steve Kelly, who retired after a long and successful run. "SportsTalk" airs from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

"I'm not aiming to change or redo this show," said Beatty, a 37-year-old father of two who has been at WDWS since 2010. "Rather, it's picking up a great tradition that Steve Kelly built."

