UI Roundup: Potent fifth fuels Illini

URBANA — The Illinois softball team exploded for nine runs Friday against Purdue and beat the Boilermakers 9-1 in six innings at Eichelberger Field.

The Illini (25-10, 5-2 Big Ten) scored in four of the six innings, highlighted by a five-run output in the fifth.

Kiana Sherlund and Alyssa Gunther had two RBI each for Illinois, and Breanna Wonderly picked up her 10th win of the season by limiting Purdue to three hits and one run.



In baseball

Illini falter late. At the end of the third inning, Illinois was feeling good about its chances, leading No. 18 Michigan 7-0 on the road.

The feeling wouldn’t last.

Michigan roared all the way back for a 9-8 win in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Friday, snapping the Illini’s four-game winning streak.

The Wolverines (24-6, 5-2 Big Ten) tallied three runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth before finally taking the lead for good in the seventh on a Miles Lewis RBI double.

Jack Yalowitz blasted a leadoff home run and tripled for the Illini (10-17, 0-4) while Casey Dodge went 2 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored.



In women’s tennis

Illini fall on road. The Illini had their five-match winning streak ended Friday with a 5-2 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb.

Jaclyn Switkes and Madie Baillon got Illinois (9-10, 3-2 Big Ten) off to the right start by winning their doubles match, but Illinois would lose the doubles point overall.

In singles, Alexis Casati and Daniela Pedraza Novak earned victories in the losing effort for Illinois.