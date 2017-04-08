UI Roundup: Youngsters star for Illini men's tennis

URBANA — On a team dominated by inexperience, there will be ups and downs.

Look no further than the Illini men’s tennis team, which is led by six freshmen and sits at 11-9, including 4-2 in the Big Ten, after Saturday’s 6-1 home win against Iowa.

“With six freshmen, it’s going to be their call collectively to decide how they represent Illinois tennis,” associate head coach Marcos Asse said. “(Saturday) was a better job in spots.”

Freshmen Aleks Kovacevic, Noe Khlif, Zeke Clark and Vuk Budic all earned singles wins, along with junior Aleks Vukic.



In men’s gymnastics

Trio wins titles. At the individual portion of the Big Ten Championships at State Farm Center on Saturday, Illinois’ Brandon Ngai won the pommel horse, Alex Diab was the still rings champ and Johnny Jacobson won parallel bars.

In softball

Evans fuels comeback. Nicole Evans hit a grand slam and drove in six runs to become the Illini’s all-time leader in RBI, as host Illinois beat Purdue 11-4.

While the final score indicates a blowout, the Boilers struck quickly to take a 4-0 after the first inning.

But Illinois (26-10, 6-2 Big Ten) scored in every inning, highlighted by Stephanie Abello’s three-run home run in the fifth and Evans’ grand slam in the sixth, to earn the win.



In baseball

Illini held to one hit. In Ann Arbor, Mich., the Illinois offense was limited to just one hit as No. 18 Michigan pounded the Illini 7-0 on Saturday.

Illinois (10-18, 0-5 Big Ten) starter Ty Weber allowed five runs in the first two innings and took the loss. Trent Hammond had the Illini’s only hit with a double in the third inning.



In men’s track and field

Wilks shines. Illinois senior Aaron Wilks won the javelin throw with a distance of 220 feet, 43/4 inches, the second-best mark in program history, at the Illinois State Redbird Invite on Saturday in Normal.

Other Illini winners included Matsen Dziedzic (hammer), Jacob LaRocca (pole vault), Michael Hyc (shot put), Josh Eiker (200-meter dash), Kenneth Allen (400) and David Kendziera (400 hurdles).

The UI’s 400 and 1,600 relay teams also took home titles.



In women’s track and field

Winners galore for Illini. At the Houston Alumni Invite, Illinois had a successful day Saturday.

Denise Branch won the 1,500-meter race with a time of 4 minutes, 40.19 seconds. In the 100 hurdles, Illinois’ Pedrya Seymour and Jayla Stewart finished first and second, respectively.

Argenta-Oreana product Kandie Bloch-Jones won the high jump by clearing 5 foot, 7 inches, and Nicole Choquette took home the 800 title in 2:12.55.



In volleyball

Illini sweep Southern. The Illinois volleyball team completed its second match of the spring Saturday, winning four sets in against Southern Illinois.