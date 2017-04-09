UI roundup: Rowbottom, Illini stun No. 18 team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — What better time to collect your first conference vitory of the season than against a nationally-ranked opponent?

Dan Rowbottom clubbed a three-run homer as Illinois baseball raced out to an early advantage before hanging on for a 7-5 win Sunday over No. 18 Michigan.

"We came out and beat a good team (Sunday)," Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said. "We've made some progress. I thought our freshmen pitchers were outstanding."

The Illini (11-18, 1-5 Big Ten) went ahead 6-0 after 21/2 innings on three runs in both the second and third frames.

Ben Troike and Trent Hammond each recorded an RBI in the second before Rowbottom went deep in the third.

Freshman starter Cyrillo Watson tossed four innings for Illinois, allowing five runs — though four of those came in a single frame.

Fellow first-year athletes Ryan Thompson (2-1) and Ryan Schmitt, along with sophomore Joey Gerber (fourth save), held the Wolverines (25-7, 6-3) to just four hits over the final five innings.

In softball

Illini post sweep. Nicole Evans recorded a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday, lifting Illinois softball to a 7-6 win over visiting Purdue, as well as a three-game series sweep at Eichelberger Field.

The Illini (27-10, 7-2 Big Ten) needed Evans' heroics after the Boilermakers (15-26, 4-5) tallied five runs in the top of the seventh.

Illinois jumped out to a 3-0 advantage after two innings behind RBI hits from Ruby Rivera, Maddi Doane and Kiana Sherlund.

After tacking on a run via a wild pitch in the fifth and watching Purdue score once in the sixth, the Illini piled on two more runs in their half of the sixth on an RBI groundout from Sam Acosta and Doane's run-scoring triple.

In men's tennis

UI rolls at home. Aleks Vukic was part of a win at No. 1 doubles and was victorious at No. 1 singles Sunday, lifting Illinois men's tennis to a 4-0 sweep of Nebraska at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.

The triumph marked three in a row for the Illini (12-9, 5-2 Big Ten), with all of those coming in conference action.

Vukic teamed with Vuk Budic to post a 7-6 (3) win at No. 1 doubles, while Zeke Clark and Aleks Kovacevic secured the doubles point at No. 2 by a 6-0 margin.

Vukic (6-3, 6-2 at No. 1), Noe Khlif (6-2, 6-2 at No. 3) and Pablo Landa (6-2, 6-2 at No. 6) each gave Illinois a singles win.

In women's tennis

Singles lifts Illini. Despite dropping the doubles point Sunday, Illinois women's tennis collected a 4-2 win over Purdue at West Lafayette, Ind.

Alexis Casati (6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles), Madie Baillon (7-5, 6-4 at No. 3), Jaclyn Switkes (6-1, 6-3 at No. 4) and Daniela Pedraza-Novak (6-2, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 5) rallied the Illini (11-10, 5-2 Big Ten) after they lost two of three doubles bouts.